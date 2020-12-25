New Zealand captain Ken Williamson has praised former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand is going to begin on Saturday (December 26). The Kiwi team’s performance in the T20 series was quite impressive and the team won the series 2–1. Looking at the World Test Championship, this series is going to be very important from the perspective of New Zealand. Under Williamson’s captaincy, the Kiwi team recently defeated the West Indies 2–0 in the Test series.

Kane Williamson praised Dhoni saying that he was a fan of the way he led the team. While talking with a news portal ahead of the Test series against Pakistan, Williamson was asked if any of the captains in history, whom did you enjoy playing or did you learn? Responding to this, the New Zealand captain said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the kind of person whose captaincy I have always admired.” Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the New Zealand team traveled to the final in the 2019 World Cup.

Significantly, in the World Cup 2019, India’s team had to be eliminated from the tournament after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final match. Dhoni was runout in that match, after which he distanced himself from cricket and after a year, on 15 August 2020, retired from international cricket.