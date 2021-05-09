Harry Kane has decided to change of scene next summer. One of the most decisive forwards of the European panaroma wants to win important titles and therefore, according to The Sun, he will ask Daniel Levy, owner of Tottenham, to listen to the offers that arrive for him next summer, with two great Englishmen strongly interested in him .

It would be the Manchester teams. Both United and CIty have you on their agenda. The Red Devils see him as a perfect project leader for the club to return to its best years, while City considers him a good candidate to replace the departure of Agüero, who will not continue next season as he himself announced.

But Kane will not formally ask to be let go, the famous transfer request. He will not go that far for a matter of image and respect for the club that has been his club since 2006, when he entered his Academy. Your request will be more a matter of gentlemen. You want Levy’s commitment that at least he won’t shut down on his possible march, as long as a good offer comes in.

The fact that Tottenham has almost impossible to qualify for the next Champions League has a lot to do with this decision, an objective that it considers essential to continue

And that’s where things get tricky. Knowing the toughness of Levy in the negotiations, and given the current state of finances in the world of football, it remains to be seen that a club can fulfill its claims for the great star of its team.