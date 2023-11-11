The Bavarians win and temporarily take the top spot despite a few too many risks. Borussia Dortmund loses again

Elmar Bergonzini

A victory, against Heidenheim and against their own defects. Bayern Munich wins 4-2 on the eleventh matchday of the championship and momentarily rises to the top of the table. However, Tuchel’s team, as often happens, risked wasting a great opportunity by pulling the plug too early. After Kane’s first two goals (14′ and 44′), in fact, the Bavarians were recovered by goals from Kleindienst and Beste (67′ and 70′), before taking the lead again with Guerreiro (72′) and closing the match with Choupo-Moting (85′). The goals conceded came following two serious errors by Choupo-Moting and Kim, but the whole team gave the feeling of being too sure of having already won the three points. Putting the result at risk…

THE RACE — Tuchel lines up his team with the usual 4-2-3-1, with the 19-year-old Pavlovic, making his debut from the first minute, in front of the defense in place of the suspended Kimmich, with Gnabry, Müller and Sané behind Kane. The hosts became dangerous in the 11th minute, when Müller put a soft, soft ball to the far post where Sané's volleyed shot was blocked by Traoré. The lead comes in the 14th minute: Sané accelerates down the right and serves Kane in the heart of the area. The Englishman is good at getting the ball and beating the opposing goalkeeper. Shortly after the half hour, Bayern almost made it 2-0: this time it was Kane who fed Sané who fired just wide from an excellent position. One minute from the end of the first half the second goal actually arrived: from Sané's corner it was Kane who headed the ball again against the opposing goalkeeper. The Englishman is the first player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach 17 goals after 11 days.

THE RECOVERY — In the second half, Heidenheim attacked from the start with their heads down and closed the gap in the 67th minute: Choupo-Moting lost the ball, the guests started on the counterattack and Dinkci, from the right, managed to serve Kleindinst who scored on the fly at the far post . In the 70th minute the equalizer even arrived: Kim sensationally passed the ball to Beste whose shot, we deviated from the former Neapolitan, was unstoppable for Neuer. In the most difficult moment, however, Bayern reacts: Laimer puts the ball in the center and finds Choupo-Moting, who does well to kick from the front. The goalkeeper rejects but favors the intervention of Guerreiro who makes it 3-2 with his left foot. Heidenheim returns to the charge again, but leaves room for Bayern's counterattacks: Tel, wide, is perfect in assisting Choupo-Moting who, left alone, scores with a header. It ends like this, with Bayern beating not only Heidenheim, but also their own distractions. And he momentarily rises to the top of the table while waiting for Leverkusen, who are busy in the postponement with Union Berlin.

THE OTHERS — Second defeat in a row for Dortmund, AC Milan's opponent in the Champions League: the yellow and blacks were overturned by Stuttgart. It therefore ends 2-1 for the home team. Darmstadt-Mainz ends 0-0. Another 1-1 draw between Augsburg and Hoffenheim.