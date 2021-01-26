Harry kane he is one of the most complete players in the world. The Tottenham forward is the only one of the five major leagues (LaLiga, Premier, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A) who has gone from double digits in goals and assists. Tottenham player adds 12 points and 11 assists after the 18 Premier matches that he has played under the orders of Mourinho.

Some figures, that of 10 goals and 10 assists, which other players approach, the one who most, Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller with nine goals and nine assists. Nor is the footballer far from the Roma Mkhitaryan with eight goals and eight passes, or Heung-min Son with 12 goals and six assists. The South Korean, Kane’s partner in Tottenham forward, forms with the English the couple that has generated the most goals in Europe.

In the other five major European leagues, names such as Bruno Fernandes, 11 goals and seven assists, Mbappe with 14 goals and six goals, Depay, 11 and six, or Volland, with 10 and six. Behind them are Lewandowski, 23 and five, Vardy, 11 and five, and Belotti, Nine and five. Further in the assists section are Christian, 15 goals and two assists, Haaland and André Silva, 14 and two, Immobile, the last Golden Boot, 13 and two, and Day, 12 and one.

Aspas, the best in LaLiga

Iago Aspas He is the LaLiga player with the best number of goals and assists. The one of Moaña, leader of the Celta attack, adds nine goals and six assists, while the next player in these records is Karim Benzema with 10 points and five assists.

Luis Suarez, with 12 goals, Messi, 11 and Gerard Moreno, 10, pass the ten goals with two assists each, while with the same goals that the Uruguayan is In Nesyri without having given a goal pass.