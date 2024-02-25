Munich (Reuters)

After the 2-1 victory over Leipzig, striker Harry Kane said that his team, Bayern Munich, champion of the German Football League, needs consecutive victories to correct its course in the current season.

Kane scored the opponents' net twice in the match, including the late winning goal, as the Bavarian club achieved victory, after three consecutive defeats in all competitions, and regained hope, after a turbulent week during which coach Thomas Tuchel announced that he would leave coaching the team at the end of the season.

Kane, 30, told reporters, “We have to keep doing what we're doing. Winning this match was good, but we need to keep doing that until the end of the year.”

England captain Kane added: “We had to show a reaction after last week, because we have a responsibility towards the club and towards our coach, and we cannot sit idly by and complain.”

Kane confirmed that he practiced the first goal in the match with his teammate Jamal Musiala during team training, and expressed his hope for more harmony and understanding with his teammates, after Tuchel said last week that Kane was not happy with what he was offering with the team.

Kane also said, “We need more connections with each other. This has not been present over the past few weeks, but we can build on what we have achieved.”

Kane is the top scorer in the German League this season with 27 goals and has scored 31 goals in all competitions so far.

Bayern Munich, the German champion for the past 11 seasons, ranks second among the championship teams after 23 matches with 53 points, eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have not lost this season so far.

Regarding the difference between the two teams, Kane said: “In this season, things are not going the way we wanted. All appreciation goes to Bayer Leverkusen, and we must continue to fight, continue to chase them and put pressure on them.”

Bayern will meet its Italian guest, Lazio, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 5, and will visit Freiburg in the local league next Saturday.