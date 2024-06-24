Kane criticized Lineker for his comments about England’s ‘crappy’ performance

England captain Harry Kane responded to expert and ex-national team player Gary Lineker, who called the team’s performance at the European Championship “crap.” About it reports The Guardian.

“Everyone has their own opinion, but the bottom line is that we as a nation haven’t won anything for a long time and a lot of these former players were part of that too, so they know how hard it is… It’s just reality: they they know it’s hard to play in these big tournaments and it’s hard to play for England,” he said.

Kane emphasized that everyone on the team wants to win a major tournament. According to the forward, it would be more useful to instill confidence in the national team players, because they listen to the words of veterans.

The English lead the table in Group C with 4 points after two matches. They beat Serbia 1:0 and also drew with Denmark.