France did not need the best Mbappé to meet Morocco in the semifinals. England was taxed by a mismatch by Kane, who sent the second penalty he had to waste. In the middle, Giroud, an enlightened striker in Qatar -four goals- after his dark nothing in Russia -where he did not finish even once in seven games with the champion. Giroud, destined for the dark room if Benzema had not been injured, put France one station away from the final after a good game by both sides. A match that could well have been a final. In Qatar, the World Cup is a matter of Messi, Mbappé, Modric and the moving Morocco.

France is going the march. Just what he tries not to concede to his rivals. Especially if he takes advantage. Run, run, run… With people like Mbappé, Dembélé and Theo Hernández it is logical that Deschamps’ team wants to fly. For this, nothing better than the barb and light the fuse. Griezmann, Rabiot and Tchouameni, three classy workers, are always on call for the removal, a role for which this time even Dembélé signed up. Thus, France huddles in her field, procures a horizon and opens gas as soon as she can.

England has fewer sprinter legs. From the outset, the Gauls forced him to attack in confined spaces. Too much ball for Maguire and Stones, the Southgate center-backs, who do not have leading feet. With Foden and Saka neutralized, the English were left at the mercy of Kane, the only one who had a clear superiority over his bailiff, Upamecano, who gives cante the most in France. A stiff center back.

Rabiot and Griezmann were the backbone of the French team with ease, with Dembélé very fine and active, without entanglements. There were no spotlights on Tchouameni, a station that almost everyone clearly skipped. The madridista was not intimidated. His moment was yet to come. The face and the cross.

Shortly after quarter of an hour, Mbappé, Dembélé and Griezmann connected. The mattress player activated the first date with Tchouameni. Present! 25 meters from Pickford’s goal, he loaded ammunition into his right boot, the ball went through Bellingham’s legs and crashed into the English net. The ball took off from its loot at 108 kilometers per hour, reaching the mesh at 71. A great goal.

Harry Kane, left, missing the penalty that would win France in the World Cup quarterfinals. Christophe Ena (AP) Harry Kane, lamenting after missing the penalty that prevented England from drawing the game. ANNEGRET HILSE (REUTERS) Jude Bellingham, protesting to match referee Wilton Sampaio. Frank Augstein (AP) Jordan Pickford beaten by Oliver Giroud after a header from the French striker. Christophe Ena (AP) Olivier Giroud (left) scores the second goal for France that would end up giving the French team the victory. JEWEL SAMAD (AFP) Kylian Mbappe and Aontoine Griezmann celebrate France’s passage to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar against Morocco. MATTHEW CHILDS (REUTERS) Harry Kane, scoring from a penalty to tie the game against France. ANNEGRET HILSE (REUTERS) Harry Kane celebrates his penalty goal against France. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS) English players in position to try to score from a corner kick. GIUSEPPE CACACE (AFP) Aurelien Tchouameni scoring France’s first goal of the match. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Aurelien Tchouameni, center, celebrates scoring against England. Hassan Ammar (AP) Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gives instructions to his teammates. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Bukayo Saka, protesting before the linesman of the match. HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS) Harry Kane (right) and Dayot Upamecano collide in a dispute for the ball in the match between England and France. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Hugo Lloris, making a save before a shot from outside the area. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Kylian Mbappe, left, chased by England striker Harry Kane. Pavel Golovkin (AP) Olivier Giroud, finishing off with a header between defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (AFP) English and French players fight for a ball. GIUSEPPE CACACE (AFP)

Rowing behind against France is a bad thing. The fear that Mbappé and his partners will get caught is natural, despite the fact that Walker fixed the French star well. England had to nitpick. And she did it, step by step, patiently. And with Kane ahead of Upamecano. The first time he left him out in the open, Lloris delayed the tie. Also with a shot with a lot of whiplash from Kane himself. The Bayern central defender ended up running over the English captain on the area line. His lordships of the VAR saw nothing.

The party had rennet, a lot of rennet. France has so much faith in shielding itself that it doesn’t mind delaying its attacks. Kane was joined by Bellingham, who plays just as well with the ball as he does without it, and England managed to balance the game. Until reaching the tie shortly after the break. This time, Tchouameni’s cross, which he sent Saka to the canvas. It was not necessary for the VAR to give the tabarra. An obvious penalty. Kane against Lloris, his teammate at Tottenham for nine seasons now. Two friends who, each in his role, rehearse penalties together. In Jor Kane won. The echo of his shot was felt in the last amphitheater of the Al Bayt stadium. Well, it’s not really a stadium. It is a palace that serves as a stadium for 68,895 spectators and that does not lack looms on the roofs.

With the tie, the duel had a round trip. And it never lacked packaging. Saka and Maguire tightened on Lloris, as did Rabiot and Giroud on Pickford. Nobody saved anything. Although France longed for Mbappé, a player more punctual than frequent. But Griezmann never lacked. He traced the cross that Giroud holed ahead of Maguire for 1-2. Giroud’s classic goal, which inside the area is a cannon. Also with the head, of course.

France was one step away from the semifinals when Theo Hernández brazenly charged Mount. Tip of the VAR, examination of the referee and the same sequence: Kane against Lloris, or Lloris against Kane, as preferred. Again two friends in OK Corral. The English captain’s auction went to some district of Jupiter. Kane was tied with Rooney as England’s all-time top scorer (53 goals). Southgate’s had ten minutes left, extra time for Rashford, Sterling and Mount. There was no remedy and again a penalty condemned England. To an England with a stupendous generation that was crossed by a France two steps away from renewing the throne.

