Alonso’s Leverkusen, always at the top of the table, breaks three records. Tuchel’s team beat Borussia 4-0. The Berlin club loses the twelfth match in a row

Elmar Bergonzini

Records are pouring in in the Bundesliga. Positive for some, negative for others. Bayer Leverkusen recorded three in a single day: with the 3-2 at Hoffenheim they scored at least two goals for 10 games in a row (never happened in the club’s history), they won, including cups, 10 consecutive games (never happened since the promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979) and started the season with 15 useful results in a row. In the championship he scored 28 of the 30 points available. For this reason, Bayern Munich, after the 4-0 victory over Dortmund in the second half (Upamecano scored in the 4th minute and Kane in the 9th, 72nd and 93rd minutes), is second despite already having 26 points. For Kane it is already his third hat-trick in the German championship: with 15 goals he has risen to first place in the top scorer rankings. Bonucci’s Union Berlin slips into the relegation zone with their 12th defeat in a row. See also Manchester City, in tremendous comeback, champion of the Premier League

bayern — After the humiliating elimination from the national cup, Tuchel lines up his team with the usual 4-2-3-1, with Musiala, Sané and Coman behind Kane. The Bavarians took the lead already in the 4th minute, with Upamecano who, following Sané’s corner, got rid of Schlotterbeck and Hummels and, with a header, made it 1-0. In the 6th minute it was Coman who came close to making it 2-0 (slightly high finish) which Kane then found in the 9th minute: Sané evaded Hummels and placed it on the English striker who had to do nothing but place it on goal from two steps away. Bayern were not satisfied and continued to attack: Kane posted the post in the 31st minute, a bicycle kick went just wide by Goretzka in the 36th minute. Dortmund can only be seen in the 45th minute, when Malen, from an excellent position, misses the target. See also Delirio Milan: draws 1-1 in Naples and flies to the semifinals of the Champions League!

the recovery — In the second half the plot of the match did not change: Bayern created and came close to making it 3-0 on several occasions: Kobel was extraordinary on Musiala in the 46th minute and then was courageous coming out on Kane in the 48th minute. Reus wasted the opportunity to reopen it in the 56th minute (Neuer reactive), and the Bavarians tried again with Sané in the 58th minute. The match was one-sided and was closed by Kane in the 72nd minute: Coman was good at catching the Englishman in the heart of the area, he was cool in beating Kobel. In the 93rd minute, Kane scores a hat-trick, Bayern gets a poker: Süle makes a sensational mistake by favoring the intervention of Pavlovic, who is lucid in serving Kane who has no problems making it 4-0. Dortmund, AC Milan’s Champions League opponent, proves to have major problems in defence. Bayern, on the other hand, shows that when they are in the game they are a tank. Sometimes, however, your mind is elsewhere. As happened this week when they were eliminated from the national cup by little Saarbrülcken. See also The list of players who do not understand what it means to play for Barcelona: the 9 'designated' from Munich

the others — There are 12 defeats in a row for Union Berlin (Napoli’s opponent in the Champions League), defeated this time by Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 at home. Bonucci was replaced in the 83rd minute, with the result already defined. The Berliners now find themselves right in the relegation zone with just one point ahead of bottom Cologne. Mainz won surprisingly, beating Leipzig 2-0, while Leverkusen conquered Hoffenheim 3-2 and confirmed themselves first in the standings. It ends 3-3 between Freiburg and Moenchengladbach (late goal by Grifo), while Cologne and Augsburg draw 1-1.