The propeller works, but Bayern Munich doesn’t fly. On the fourth day of the Bundesliga the Bavarians drew 2-2 against Bayer Leverkusen. At first glance, a bit of bad luck had an impact on the result, given that Aspirin found the equalizer in the 94th minute following a penalty awarded to VAR, but the reality is different. Tuchel’s team fails to be dominant. In the 78th minute, with the result 1-1, Wirtz hit a sensational post. The German talent could have given Leverkusen the lead with just a few minutes remaining. And who knows how it would have ended at that point.

the situation

—

In the last championship, Bayern became champions with Musiala’s goal, which arrived in the final minutes of the last Bundesliga match. They now share the top spot with Leverkusen, who they failed to beat. The Bavarians were also defeated by Leipzig 3-0 in the Super Cup. In short, when the opponents’ level rises, Bayern gets into difficulty. The days when he won the championship in April, several days early, are over. But also gone are the times in which the opponents, if warned, would purposely get a warning to skip the match against Bayern because it was out of reach. In this regard, the statements of Zlatko Junuzovic, Werder Bremen midfielder at the time, caused a sensation, admitting that he had received a yellow card on purpose in a match against Hannover so as to be disqualified against Bayern, but would be available again for more important matches in optics of salvation. “I’ll be honest – he said at the end of the match –, the yellow was planned. I pulled my opponent’s shirt because I don’t want to hurt anyone. We have some matches that can be very important, I don’t want to miss those.” There was even the possibility of introducing disqualifications by drawing lots to avoid such cases. In reality it is no longer needed, because Bayern’s opponents in the Bundesliga have stopped entering the pitch with the white flag raised.