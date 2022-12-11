The striker equalized from a penalty kick at Al Bayt Stadium, equaling Wayne Rooney’s record as England’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals.

But he later missed another penalty kick to equalize at 2-2 after he fired over the goal minutes from time, and left the field crying after the loss as coach Gareth Southgate tried to console him..

“I’m not one to think too much about it,” Kane told the BBC about France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris facing his teammate at Tottenham Hotspur. “I prepare the same way whether I hit a kick or two penalties in one game.“.

“I can’t blame it on my preparation or the details before the match, I didn’t feel any different, I felt confident when taking it, but the kick didn’t go the way I wanted,” he added..

“Of course I will have to live with this for the rest of my life and accept it, but what we can do is be proud of ourselves and realize that the team is in a really good position for the future.“.

Kane’s kick joined a series of failures for England from the penalty mark in major tournaments, such as penalties from Southgate, Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce..

“As you would expect he is very frustrated but he can’t blame himself,” Southgate said of Kane. “The team has reached this stage thanks to his leadership and goals.”“.

With France winning 2-1, they will meet Morocco for a place in the final.