London (dpa)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane hinted at the possibility of his transfer to Manchester City, stressing his lack of interest in moving away from the English Football League. Tottenham wants to leave the team this summer.

Kane hinted that he could move to Manchester City, the holder of the current season’s Premier League title, after he confirmed that the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, the Manchester City star, is one of the players he wants to play with.

Reports indicated that Manchester City is interested in contracting Kane, “27,” but his club, Tottenham, will not leave his player easily, especially with three years remaining in his contract.

Kane expressed his determination to stay in the Premier League, and when he was asked about the player who would help him a lot in scoring goals, he replied: “Certainly De Bruyne.”

“When I watch De Bruyne, he is a very good player, and some balls,” Kane said

Which he records for the benefit of City, is like a dream for some attackers if you are honest.

He added, “He is amazing, and he is an outstanding player, whether he has the ball in his possession or not. He presses hard on the opponent, and he delivers balls perfectly as I have ever seen him.”

Kane scored 165 goals in the Premier League, becoming 90 goals from the competition’s historic goalscorer, Alan Shearer, as he seeks to stay in the Premier League to break the record of the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker.