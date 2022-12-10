AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Harry Kane became England’s top goalscorer when he scored from the penalty spot against France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, tying Wayne Rooney on 53 goals.

It was the second goal of the tournament for Kane, 29, who was top scorer in Russia four years ago with six.

Towards the end of the match, Kane had another chance to score from the penalty spot, but shot over the crossbar, and the match ended 2-1 to France.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair)