Kane’s goal came from a penalty kick, which he successfully executed in the 54th minute of the match.

Kane, 29, the Tottenham striker, reached this number during his 80th match, while former Everton and Manchester United striker Rooney scored his 53rd goal in his 115th match, then played 5 additional matches before retiring..

Kane opened his international tally in his first match with England during the 4-0 victory over Lithuania in the 2016 European Cup qualifiers, 79 seconds after he was included in place of Rooney in particular..

Kane was the top scorer of the World Cup in Russia with 6 goals, and became the best scorer for his country in major tournaments, as he raised his tally to 11 goals (12 currently) when he scored the third goal for England against Senegal (3-0), surpassing the previous record registered in the name of Gary Lineker..