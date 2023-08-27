Good performance from Tuchel’s men, Sané shines, Uduokhai’s own goal opens the show

Elmar Bergonzini

A confirmation. Double. Bayern Munich wins the derby against Augsburg and proceeds with full points at the end of the second day. In the 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, Uduokhai’s own goal (in the 32nd minute) and Kane’s goals (penalty in the 40th minute and then in the 69th minute) decide. In the 87th minute, Beljo’s goal was useless. Tuchel’s team seemed much more stable compared to the Super Cup loss against Leipzig and also the first league match against Werder. Well, once again, Sané, who has suddenly become a driving force. Confirmations also from Kane, already with three goals in the league.

the race — Tuchel confirms Kim in the center of the 4-man defense (De Ligt still on the bench), with Sané, Coman and Gnabry behind the lone striker Kane. The pace of the match isn't particularly high, but Bayern command the game from the first minutes, without however creating any chances. The Augsburg defense suffers more than anything from exchanges in the straits: Kimmich and Goretzka create havoc in the opposing rearguard, but are unable to reach a conclusion. Then, in the 32nd minute, the hosts took the lead: Gnabry lights up and serves a nice deep ball for Sané who, slightly out of the way on the right, shoots towards goal, Dahmen saves but the ball bounces off Udoukhai, slams on the post and over the goal line. In the 40th minute the goal was doubled: on Kimmich's shot from the edge it was Dorsch who deflected. After the intervention of the Var, the referee awards the penalty that Kane converts.

the recovery — In the second half Bayern played on velvet: Coman was particularly active, as was Sané, who tried to score with some shots from outside but was unlucky (he even hit the post). Augsburg created the only thrill for Bayern's defense in the 58th minute, when Ulreich was in trouble with a back pass from Upamecano and almost let Berisha anticipate him. In the 69th minute, however, the 3-0 arrives: Coman launches Davies on the left, the Canadian puts the ball in the center where Kane, from before, beats Dahmen. Bayern nearly made it 4-0 several times, Kane the hat-trick: a few minutes from the ninetieth of him one of his headers just came out. In the 87th minute, however, the goal of the Augsburg flag arrives: Beljo is good at launching deep, finding himself alone against Ulreich, to beat the opposing goalkeeper. It ends without other emotions, with Bayern winning and remaining with full points. Waiting for more conclusive tests, however.