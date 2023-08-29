Only arrived in Bavaria a few weeks ago, Harry kane he’s already taken center stage with three goals and an assist after two games. Not even Robert Lewandowski had done better after the first two games, but what is causing the most discussion in these hours in Monaco are the words uttered by the footballer BayernMonk complete with a little dig at his former team, the Tottenham. In fact, the attacker didn’t spare himself from the microphones of the tabloid Bild: “Bayern have a winning mentality – declared the former Spurs centre-forward -. This will make me better as a player, it will help me progress. I really wanted to have this experience, fight for trophies, try to win the Champions League.”. And it seems that this Bayern Munich can really aim high.