LONDON (Reuters) – Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer with his 267th goal for the club during Sunday’s Premier League home match against Manchester City.

Kane scored in the 15th minute to give his team the lead and his achievement was warmly celebrated by the Spurs fans at the stadium.

England captain Kane equaled the tally of the late Jimmy Greaves when he scored the winning goal at Fulham last month.

Greaves’ record stood since 1970.

Kane’s 267 goals were scored in 416 appearances for the club in all competitions, while Greaves played in 379 games.

Kane’s goal was also his 200th Premier League goal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)