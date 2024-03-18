In 2014, the Hague rock band Kane came to an end. Singer Dinand Woesthoff and guitarist Dennis van Leeuwen remained good friends, but only saw or spoke to each other sparingly. However, the musicians are now filling the Ziggo Dome again. There will be an extra concert at a very special place in Scheveningen for them. “My whole history is there.”

