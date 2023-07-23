The tug of war between Mbappé and PSG could trigger the waltz of the tips involving four or five clubs in Europe

Philip Cornacchia

Straight antennas and suitcases in hand. PSG’s move and Mbappé’s exclusion from the tour in Japan have triggered the alert in at least 4-5 European clubs and as many forwards. From Harry Kane (Tottenham) to Dusan Vlahovic (Juve), from Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) to Jonathan David (Lille). But the tsunami, in the event of an immediate divorce between the French star and the Parisians, could widen and have disruptive effects to the point of also involving Victor Osimhen (Naples) and Romelu Lukaku (returned to Chelsea), always courted by the Arabs and still Massimiliano Allegri’s number one dream.

KANE-BAYERN, BUT THE PSG… — See also Dany Mota, in Monza is a reference, but the market can obscure it In any case, net of the raises and the possible surprises from Saudi Arabia for the Belgian, Juventus need to monetize a possible exit of Vlahovic to the maximum to satisfy their coach. Continassa has received various expressions of interest in the Serbian (Psg, Bayern, Real Madrid, Chelsea), but not yet that indispensable offer of 70-80 million that the manager Cristiano Giuntoli and the ds Giovanni Manna consider indispensable to put DV9 at the door. It could arrive shortly: it will depend on the Mbappé case and the consequent domino effect among the European attackers. If PSG were to lose their star player, almost certainly under the Eiffel Tower they will try to try Napoli for Osimhen or to insert themselves between Kane and Bayern, betrothed for weeks, or to launch the decisive attack for one between Hojlund and Vlahovic. In the event of a successful counterattack from PSG for Kane, Bayern could fall back on Vlahovic, who has also been polled in recent days. And Hojlund? The Atalanta striker could move to Manchester United, who started early and won’t give up. But in Paris they don’t rule out a brace to replace Kylian. See also The base of the experience: five players, ready for their third Women's World Cup

vLAHOVIC IN PREMIER? — Kane, barring surprises from Tottenham or sudden changes from Real Madrid, should reach Bayern. At that point, the prices of Osimhen or one of Vlahovic, Hojlund and David would rise for PSG. The latter is also in the crosshairs of Juventus for the post Dusan, of Napoli if Osimhen were to change the air and of Tottenham for the after Kane. The combinations, however, can be different. What if Real Madrid took Mbappé, Bayern Kane, PSG David (or Osimhen) and Hojlund? Vlahovic would be left with England: from Manchester United (if he loses the race to Hojlund) up to that Chelsea who, after signing Jackson from Villarreal and selling Aubameyang to Marseille, can’t wait to find a buyer or in any case an accommodation for Lukaku.