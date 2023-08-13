The last defeat didn’t hurt like the others. Of course, he could not be asked to immediately become the ship’s captain not even 48 hours after his arrival. Harry Kane tried, but he played poor half an hour: his Bayern came out with broken bones from the German Super Cup. In fact, the match ended 3-0 for Leipzig (winners of the last national cup), with the Bavarians sensationally mocked. It is not the first time that the English centre-forward has lost a final. Indeed, in hindsight it is the fifth in his career: Kane has not yet won a trophy. Here are the other circumstances in which he stopped within inches of the gold medal.