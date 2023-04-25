“We understand your anger, words are not enough: together we can move forward”. The decision of Spurs players after the debacle with Newcastle

Apologies are not enough. Not after a season that began dreaming of the title that is turning into a resounding failure. Not after losing 6-1 at the home of a direct rival for the title, conceding 5 goals in the first 20′ and causing the second bench change of the season. That’s why the Tottenham players have decided to go beyond apologies, and in an open letter addressed to fans they have announced that they will refund the cost of tickets to all Spurs fans who were in Newcastle on Sunday to witness the disastrous last act of the it was Stellini.

The letter — “As a team, we understand your frustration and your anger – reads the open letter that the players have addressed to the fans -. Sunday, it just wasn’t enough. We know that words are not enough in these situations but believe us, a defeat like that hurts. We appreciate your support, both home and away, and for this very reason we would like to reimburse fans for the cost of tickets for the Newcastle match. We know this won’t change what happened on Sunday, but we will do everything we can to put things right, starting with Thursday night’s game against Manchester United when, once again, your support will mean the world to us. Together, and only together, can we move forward.” See also Every time Bayern have been eliminated in the Champions League after losing the first leg since 2015

The situation — Tottenham trained for the first time today under the orders of Ryan Mason, the third manager of the season after Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, who left after the Newcastle disaster after just under a month at the helm.

The last two defeats, especially that of St. James’s Park, have probably definitively removed the fourth place which is worth the Champions League (Spurs have 6 points to recover from Manchester United, who have however played two games less), but with 53 points from 32 games remain in the running for a place in Europe. It’s what the players will be chasing between now and the end of the season, in an immediately very complicated calendar because the week includes a visit from Manchester United on Thursday and a trip to Liverpool on Sunday. With the property under accusation and the fans who are about to cash in on the disappointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the manager they want, who ends up at Chelsea, the players’ reaction remains fundamental in order not to make an already extremely complex situation even more difficult. See also “Logical” victories in the “15th round” of the first league

April 25, 2023 (change April 25, 2023 | 5:55 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Kane #companions #fans #Tottenhams #draw #pay #tickets