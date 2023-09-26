Kane will give a third concert in Ziggo Dome on Friday, June 7 next year. Concert organizer MOJO reported on Tuesday that a third concert has been added ‘due to the high demand for tickets’ in the presale for the two previously announced shows on June 4 and 5.

Normal sales for the three concerts start Friday at 10 a.m. On Tuesday it was announced that the Dutch band, which stopped ten years ago, is back together. “If you had told me this a year and a half ago, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” says frontman Dinand Woesthoff. “But 25 years after the start and ten years after the stop has made us realize that we have a lot to celebrate and that we are now really ready for it. The old comes together with something new. Not forever, but a celebration especially for now. I look forward to seeing everyone in the Ziggo Dome.”

Guitarist Dennis van Leeuwen is also looking forward to the comeback, where in addition to concerts and new music, a documentary has also been made for Videoland. "We are now picking up what we left behind with Kane in 2014. I can't describe how exciting that feels," he says. Rock band Kane released seven albums, was awarded an Edison six times and scored hits over the years such as Rain Down on Me, So Glad You Made It, Fearless and No Surrender.



