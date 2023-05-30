The son of Tina Kandelaki will star in the Russian version of the series “Knock on my door”

The son of Tina Kandelaki Leo will star in the Russian version of the series “Knock on my door.” About it informs RIA News.

A relative of the TV presenter did not specify who exactly he would play in the project, but noted that he did not expect that he would be approved for the role after the casting, since he did not have a professional acting education.

“Director Vsevolod Aravin is a real master of his craft, so he was able to quickly convey to me what needs to be shown in the frame. Of course, when I left Mosfilm, I was sure that no one would offer me any role, ”said Leo Kandelaki.

It is already known that the cast of the project will include actresses Alexandra Tulinova, Yulia Serina and Ekaterina Shumakova, who will play the girlfriends of the main character Eda Yildiz.

The series will be broadcast on TNT, and will also be available in Okko and Premier online cinemas.

Knock on My Door is a Turkish romantic comedy series. The project consists of two seasons released in 2020 and 2021. In the center of the plot is the story of the relationship between the florist Eda Yildiz (Hande Ercel) and the owner of a large company, Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bursin).

