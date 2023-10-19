Tina Kandelaki said that she would have taken up construction if she had not become popular

Media manager and TV presenter Tina Kandelaki spoke on the topic of changing her profession. With her thoughts on this matter, she shared with the publication “7 Days”.

The media manager responded to the comment that it is difficult to imagine her as a housewife. Kandelaki suggested that she would hardly make a good hearth keeper. “I would probably go into construction. This would most likely be bad, because architecture is not my strong suit. But I would still do it,” the TV presenter named her possible profession.

Kandelaki also said that she does not cook her own food, since she has a personal chef.

