Kyrgyz authorities respond to Tina Kandelaki’s accusations of Russophobia

The Kyrgyz authorities responded to the words of Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki, who earlier accused Bishkek of Russophobia and pandering to the West, and called on certain public figures to be careful with their statements.

A few days earlier Kandelaki expressed their position regarding the demolition of an architectural monument of national significance in the center of Bishkek — the Panfilov Division Museum. The cultural institution was built in 1969, its exhibition was dedicated to documents, items and trophies of the soldiers of the 8th Guards Rifle Division, which was named Panfilov. The museum building was demolished on July 15.

Photo: Zhoomart Uraimov / RIA Novosti

Kandelaki expressed the opinion that the emergency building could have been restored, but instead the city authorities took it away for demolition and thus “spat in the face” of Moscow’s defenders.

According to her, the basis for Russophobia has been prepared in Kyrgyzstan for a long time. Organizations are allegedly involved in its formation, one of which, in particular, operated with money coming from the United States. Kandelaki noted that a similar picture could previously be seen in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Thus, she recalled the dozens of pro-Western funds and opposition media outlets existing in Armenia and the 17 million dollars that the United States allocated for their maintenance.

In the leadership of Kyrgyzstan, in their parliament, there has long been a group of controlled politicians who, at the instigation of the West, are erasing Soviet history, our common past, from the country, replacing them with hatred of Russians. And it all begins like this – with an old museum. Tina KandelakiTV presenter

Bishkek urged Kandelaki “not to sow discord” in relations with Russia

Commenting on Kandelaki’s accusations, the head of the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, called on media personalities not to provoke a deterioration in relations between the countries and called statements like those made by Kandelaki unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of Kyrgyz-Russian relations. He also recalled that Kyrgyzstan is a sovereign and multinational state, where Russian is the official language, and Russian culture is an integral part of the history and life of citizens.

We will not allow anyone to speculate on such a delicate and sensitive topic as the historical memory and heroic feat of the best representatives of the Kyrgyz, Russian and other peoples who were born in Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian states and fought side by side. Dayyrbek Orunbekovhead of the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Orunbekov noted that statements about Russophobia play into the hands of those who seek to undermine the strategic partnership and alliance between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. He invited Kandelaki to study the history of Kyrgyzstan, visit the country and expressed confidence that the TV presenter’s opinion would change dramatically.

The building of the Panfilov Museum in Bishkek Photo: Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan

In addition, the head of the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan spoke about the emergency condition of the museum building. He emphasized that the decision to demolish it was made after a scrupulous analysis of the cultural institution. The commission recorded traces of fire, leaks, cracks, and non-compliance with seismic standards. According to him, further use of the building posed a danger to people, and its repair was impossible.

Meanwhile, the museum building can still be found in the state list historical and cultural monuments of Bishkek.

Putin called demolition of monuments abroad as stunning ignorance

There have been numerous reports in the past about the demolition of Soviet monuments in Ukraine, the Baltic states, and other countries, including Finland. This winter, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with students at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University touched upon the topic of the demolition of Russian and Soviet monuments abroad.

Related materials:

The head of state called this astonishing ignorance. He noted that Russia, unlike some of its neighbors, does not destroy anything and carefully treats historical memory.

This is, of course, a stunning ignorance and lack of understanding of where they live, what they do, and what will follow. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Before this, deputies in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv from the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria party proposed dismantling the Soviet monument to the liberator soldier “Alyosha” by the end of 2024. According to their idea, after dismantling, the monument is supposed to be moved to another place. In turn, the State Duma of the Russian Federation condemned the plans of the Bulgarian authorities and called on not to follow the lead of provocateurs. They also recalled that the prototype of Alyosha – Red Army soldier Alexei Ivanovich Skurlatov – contributed to the restoration of communication lines in Bulgaria.