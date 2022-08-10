“With the money of the Cyclone he bought the Ciliegione!“: remember the choir of the Curva Fiesole dedicated to the purchase of the winter market at the time (January 1997) Andrei Kanchelskis? Arriving in Florence as a great player, the Russian winger on the banks of the Arno did not have much luck due to too many physical problems. Today Gate he became a coach and head of his country Sport24 he also talked about purple Aleksandr Kokorin: