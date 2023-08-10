The administration offered residents of settlements close to the front line of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region to temporarily leave for the safe territories of the region and Ukraine. Acting head of administration Andrei Kanashevich wrote about this on August 9 on Facebook (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“We offer residents of the Kupyansky district to make a responsible and balanced decision on temporary departure to the safe territories of the Kharkov region and Ukraine,” he said in his appeal.

Kanashevich added that the situation in the region has become more complicated due to artillery shelling, air bombs and forest fires, and therefore temporary evacuation is recommended for local residents. He added a photo of a leaflet to the post, which refers to the opportunity to use the free evacuation organized by the administration of the Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian publication “Politics of the Country” indicated that mandatory evacuation could be carried out from 53 settlements in the Kupyansky district. According to preliminary estimates, the process will affect more than 11 thousand people, including 600 children.

Earlier that day, Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on the improved tactical position of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Kupyansk sector. According to him, the Western Group of Forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Kharkov region.

On August 7, Colonel Serhiy Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad group of forces, said that Russian servicemen had captured seven strongholds of Ukrainian militants in the Olshany area and defeated an enemy infantry company.

The day before, Zybinsky said that the Russian Armed Forces had wedged into the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Olshany. Attack aircraft of the Russian army captured four strongholds and seven observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 5, a reconnaissance officer of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District with the call sign Gorets reported that the Russian army was advancing on the Kupyansk sector of the front, “smoke out the enemy” from his positions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.