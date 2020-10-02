Paul Néaoutyine

President of the North Province, founder of the Kanak Liberation Party (Palika)

The Pacific archipelago is preparing to vote, this Sunday, for the second self-determination referendum out of the three provided for by the Nouméa agreements, in 1998. The first, in 2018, saw the no win with a score much tighter than expected: 56.7%. The question remains the same: “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent? “ But, over the past two years, the balance of power has changed considerably: independence ideas are gaining ground throughout the population, including among non-Kanaks. In the anti-independence camp, the center-right of Caledonia together was crushed in the provincial elections last year, in favor of the colonialist right of the Confident Future, which allied for the referendum with the local national assembly. For France, the stake is major: to achieve, for the first time, a decolonization without violence. If the yes wins, the FLNKS project proposes a three-year transition period. If the no wins, it is the status quo pending a third and last referendum, in 2022. Paul Néaoutyine, historical figure of the independence struggle, negotiator of the Matignon agreements in 1988, details the independence project and the outlines of ‘a possible future State of Kanaky-New Caledonia.

Almost fifty years after the start of the independence struggle and more than twenty years after the Nouméa accords, for what reasons is Kanaky-New Caledonia, in your opinion, ripe for independence?

Paul Néaoutyine New Caledonia is deeply affected by a contradiction which can only be resolved by independence. The counter economy based on the export of our mineral resources and the import of consumer goods hinders the development of local productive forces, especially industry. Ore exports are at a quarter of its nickel value. Their valuation on site or in metallurgical units mainly owned by Caledonian public interests would create added value for the country four times greater. Politically, the colonial right, mainly represented by the Confidence Future, carries the interests of the comprador big bourgeoisie of Noumea linked to import / export and permanently slows down the decolonization process initiated by the Nouméa agreement since 1998. Socially, maintaining this system generates deep inequalities that affect not only Kanaks and Oceanians, but also other communities who do not benefit from the colonial system. The Noumea Accord paved the way for decolonization, that is, for resolving this contradiction. Since 1998, most of the sovereignty powers have been transferred to New Caledonia, only the five sovereign powers remain. We are at the end of an irreversible, irrepressible process, which carries the need for independence. Maintaining the status quo leads to a dead end. The colonial system still resists, but it cracks on all sides.

What are the reasons that could make this second referendum, provided for by the Noumea accords, this time the yes prevail?

Paul Néaoutyine Even if the current situation is objectively no longer tenable, the citizens of the country still need to be aware of it and be agents of change. This awareness is growing in all walks of life, especially among non-Kanaks. The proximity meetings in which I participate now attract other communities rooted in the country, what is commonly called the “Caldoches”. Yesterday we were face to face; today, they are more and more numerous, especially in the bush, to share our project of independence. A fringe of the Wallisian and Futunian community, traditionally acquired on the right, has distanced itself and even envisages being able to “To give the orders of the country to the separatists”. It is a new language which gives hope for a favorable outcome to our fight.

What were the axes of the campaign for the yes to independence? What were the arguments of the colonial right and what responses do you provide?

Paul Néaoutyine The arguments of the colonial right have not changed: tomorrow, if the yes were to prevail, the economy of our country would collapse like a house of cards and, with it, our entire health system, education and social protection. A disaster scenario intended to scare. One wonders in the name of what such a phenomenon would occur. No company has indicated its intention to shut down in the event of independence. Many projects are emerging in the green and blue economy. Even the large foreign metallurgical companies are lining up to take over Vale.nc, the southern nickel plant. I would add that no country that has become independent has become impoverished. It’s not me saying it, it’s the World Bank. Our campaign intends to reassure the population. We show that our health and our social protection do not already depend on France but on our own social contributions, and that there is no reason for this to change.

What will be the future relations with France, within the framework of independence?

Paul Néaoutyine Independence is not the wholesale rejection of France, but the redefinition of the relationship between two sovereign countries. If the yes wins, a transition phase will begin, intended to define the conditions and concrete modalities for the transfer of the five remaining sovereign powers: justice, police, currency, defense, foreign affairs. In the committee of signatories, we had acted on the principle of bilaterality with the State, before the referendum, to examine these questions in depth and to clarify the choices made by our fellow citizens. The state did not follow through. We advocate independence in partnership. It will involve establishing new links with France, on an equal footing, and establishing mutually beneficial cooperation agreements.

What nation and country project do you have for the possible future inhabitants of Kanaky-New Caledonia?

Paul Néaoutyine Kanaky-New Caledonia will be a secular, democratic, united, multicultural Republic. No one will be kicked out of our country.

Interview by Benjamin König