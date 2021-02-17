This is the 17th collegial government of Kanaky-New Caledonia, but it is a historic first. On Wednesday February 17, the Caillou independence groups won a majority in the local executive body. Since the Noumea Accords in 1998, the control of the institution had never escaped the loyalists.

The election, which called into play the 11 member seats, took place according to a list ballot by the 54 elected representatives of Congress, the deliberative assembly of the archipelago already chaired by the separatists. When it ended, the National Union for Independence (UNI) list won three seats, as did the Union calédonienne-FLNKS (UC-FLNKS) list, allied with the young centrist Oceanian Awakening party. The non-independence list “the future in confidence”, of outgoing president Thierry Santa (inserted in “Les Républicains”), obtained only four seats, and the center-right Caledonia party together, only one.

Administer the territory and manage the property of the community

The collegial government, created following the Nouméa agreements, is responsible for implementing the laws passed by Congress but also has the initiative on certain texts. More broadly, it is his responsibility to administer the territory, to define the nature and tariff of public services and to manage the goods of the community. It wants to be representative of the cleavages specific to Caillou and invites ” collegiality “ between the majority and its opposition.

A policy in good agreement that the loyalists would have undermined, according to the separatists. Indeed, this historic victory comes after the fall of the previous government on February 2, triggered by the resignation of the separatist groups UNI and FLNKS-UC. The main cause: a political crisis with high incendiary potential, around the future of the nickel and cobalt plant at Goro, which, from mining to metallurgy, represents a pool of 3,000 jobs. Owned by the Brazilian giant Vale, the industrial site is to be sold to a voracious and unsavory Swiss consortium (Trafigura, involved in 2006 in the ecological disaster of Probo-Koala, in Ivory Coast), which arouses the ire of the separatists and employees, who hoped instead for a takeover by Sofinor, an organ 85% owned by Caledonian public funds.

Between 20 and 40% of the world’s nickel reserves

Public control of mineral resources is indeed a sovereign issue for the independence parties, who want the revenues generated by the sector to benefit local populations more and less to foreign multinationals. The nickel deposits of Kanaky-New Caledonia represent between 20 and 40% of world reserves and 90% of exports made by the archipelago.

In addition to this social powder keg, there is a tense political climate, with a series of three self-determination referendums that could lead to the independence of the archipelago since 2018, as provided for by the Nouméa agreements. If the first two votes, in 2018 and 2020, turned in favor of the loyalists, the gap has nevertheless narrowed and the separatists are progressing (47% for independence, 53% against, in the election of October 4, 2020) . The third and final referendum is expected to take place in 2022.

The new government, which consolidates the progress of the supporters of independence, will not be operational until its 11 members have elected a president and a vice-president. However, the two independentist branches of the FLNKS, whose relations are far from being appeased, each presented their own candidate – Louis Mapou for the UNI and Samuel Hnepeune for the FLNKS-UC – against the outgoing Thierry Santa. Result: no one was able to get out of this triangular with the majority and the election was postponed to Monday. “We must give ourselves a little time to discuss among ourselves”, We plead on the side of the separatists, who hope to break the deadlock. While in Paris, we temper. “The State remains committed to dialogue, whatever the political composition of the Caledonian government”, said the Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu.