Last September, the announcement of the future sale of the nickel and cobalt plant by the Brazilian giant Vale had set Kanaky-New Caledonia ablaze. And for good reason, the separatists, who have long denounced the plundering of the archipelago’s resources, did not want the factory – on which 3,000 jobs depend – not to fall into the hands of a consortium led by the brokerage group in Swiss raw materials Trafigura. Clashes even broke out between some opponents of the sale and the police. But after months of crisis, a political agreement has finally been found between the separatists, loyalists and Kanak customary chiefs on the takeover of the gigantic industrial complex, which is located in the southern province of Caillou.

After long negotiations, the political forces have therefore agreed that the Prony Resources consortium, in which Trafigura has a 19% stake, will take over the plant backed by the extremely rich Goro deposit. A majority (51%) of non-dilutable interests is distributed between a public mining holding company including the three Caledonian provinces of Aura (30%), employees and local populations (21%). A financial company gets 30%. The new entity was named “Goro Resources”.

Another novelty: a “High-level industrial partnership” was concluded with the American company Tesla, specializing in the construction of electric vehicles running on nickel batteries. Tesla will play “A role of technical advisor in the development and improvement of the industrial process, within the framework of a long-term supply agreement for its production chain”, Caledonian leaders explained.

“This is a Caledonian solution, peaceful and win-win”, welcomes the independence president of the Congress, Roch Wamytan, who has been coordinating the negotiations for two weeks. He adds : “Beyond a simple exit from the crisis, this political agreement gives birth to a new mining model in southern Caledonia which creates the conditions for a sustainable vision accepted by all. “

This is above all a great victory for the FLNKS. By the resignation of its ministers, the independence entity had precipitated the fall of the Caledonian government in February to mark its hostility to the previous sales process.

Following this resignation, new elections were held in mid-February. And for the first time since the Noumea Accords in 1998, the separatists came to the head of the Caledonian government. Since then, the FLNKS, divided into two branches (the National Union for Independence more to the left and the Caledonian Union) which each have three seats within a local executive which has eleven, has failed to succeed. elect the new president of the government. Tuesday, a vote saw Louis Mapou (National Union for Independence) and the president of the local Medef Samuel Hnepeune (Caledonian Union) collect 3 votes each while the loyalist Thierry Santa obtained 4, without being elected since the absolute majority is essential.