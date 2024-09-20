Good Smile Company and the developer Frontwing they announced CANADEnew visual novel coming soon PCThe title will be available during the Spring 2025and it will feature localization in English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.

CANADE It is a visual novel whose main theme will be the “songs“. The screenplay will be made by Asou Heywe are in charge of the character design Yusano And Aki Watanabewhile the music will be composed by Fuminori Matsumoto.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

KANADE – Announcement Trailer

Source: Good Smile Company away Gematsu