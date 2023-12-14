The J-Rock band KANA-BOON announced a hiatus after two of its members left the group. The drummer Takahiro Koizumi and the guitarist Hayao Kona they were in fact removed from the band after some personal scandals concerning them, and the two remaining members of the group decided to do so suspend the activities planned for this holiday periodincluding a nationwide tour.

The scandal regarding Koizumi was reported by the tabloid News Post Seven and concerns a secret relationship with an idol in her early twenties. The drummer did not take responsibility when the girl became pregnant, despite his promises to help her financially whatever she chose, and only changed his mind after receiving some possible legal repercussions.

The agency that deals with the band has confirmed part of the story, confirming that it is the reason behind the drummer's departure. This caused a domino effect that led the agency to choose to push Kona away tooof which several incorrect behaviors have been reported.

At the moment we don't know what will happen to KANA-BOOM. Maguro Taniguchi And Masami Endo, the group's vocals and bass respectively, said they wanted to continue as a two-member band. Let's hope they manage to recover after this stormy period.

Source: ComicBook