The friendship, fight and debate between the Bigg Boss-14 contestants is grabbing people’s attention. Meanwhile, a tweet of actress Kamya Punjabi is going viral on social media. Kamya wrote in the tweet that she believes that the freshers of Bigg Boss-14 are boring contests. Along with this, he has also made a special request from the channel. Actress Priya Malik has also agreed with Kamya’s talk.

Mujhe yeh saare ke saare bahot boring lagte hai ………… @ColorsTV pls kuch karo yeh roz roz ek hi baat ko lekar drama aur entertainment kuch nahi ???? # 7items ???? # BigBoss14 https://t.co/vbHiZlswTx – Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 12, 2020

Kamya Punjabi believes that the freshers of Bigg Boss-14 are boring contenders and they are not doing anything entertaining. Actress Priya Malik has also agreed to this matter of Kamya.

Mujhe yeh saare ke saare bahot boring lagte hai ………… @ColorsTV pls kuch karo yeh roz roz ek hi baat ko lekar drama aur entertainment kuch nahi ???? # 7items ???? # BigBoss14 https://t.co/vbHiZlswTx – Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 12, 2020

Both Priya Malik and Kamya Punjabi have been ex contestants of Bigg Boss. Priya wrote in a tweet- ‘Jasmine is absolutely right. Jaan’s acting is like Nikki Tamboli’s sidekick. ‘ In response to Priya’s tweet, Kamya wrote- ‘I find all these very boring. Colors please do something; Drama and entertainment are nothing about the same thing every day.

According to sources, it is being heard that Naina Singh and Sapna Sapu are going to take a wild card contestant entry in Salman Khan’s show soon. At the same time, it is speculated that Asim Riaz and Shahnaz Gill are also going to enter the show soon.