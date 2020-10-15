Pakistan’s experienced wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has registered a feat in his name. He has become the first wicketkeeper to do 100 stumpings in T20 cricket.Kamran, 38, made this record against Southern Punjab while playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board also tweeted this with its official Twitter handle. The PCB wrote, ‘Congratulations to Kamran Akmal on becoming the first wicketkeeper to perform 100 stumpings in T20 cricket. What a great achievement. ‘

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is second in this list. Dhoni has 84 stumpings in T20 cricket. Former Sri Lankan captain and prolific wicketkeeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara is at number three with 60 stumpings. This is followed by Dinesh Karthik (59) and Mohammad Shahzad (52) of Afghanistan.

Talking about T20 International, Dhoni is number one in 98 matches with 34 stumpings. Then there is Akmal who has done 32 stumps in 58 matches for Pakistan. It is followed by Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh (29), Shahbaz (28) and Sangakkara (20).