Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is called the fastest wicketkeeper in the world. Dhoni works behind the wicket so quickly that even the rest of the cricketers of the world try to copy him. Apart from this, Dhoni has all the big records related to wicketkeeping in international cricket. On the other hand, Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has been trolled many times for bad wicketkeeping. Due to stumping opportunities behind the wicket and dropping catches, his team has also suffered many times, but now he has made a record which no wicketkeeper has done before.

Kareena asked for Taimur – is there any place in IPL? DC gave this answer

Akmal already had the record for the highest stumping in T20 cricket, but he has become the first wicketkeeper in the world to do 100 stumpings in T20 cricket. He did this feat during the National T20 Cup being played in Pakistan. Kamran created history in the match played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. The 100th stumping came in Kamran’s account as soon as the captain of Southern Punjab Shaan Masood was out stumping off Zafar Gauhar.

Coach Fleming told which changes caused CSK to win

The first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, congratulations @ KamiAkmal23 on a wonderful achievement!#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/OjZ32fVIvT – Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020

IPL 2020 CSKvSRH: Captain Dhoni’s advice to CSK team regarding point table

Dhoni is behind Kamran in this matter. Dhoni has 84 stumpings in his account, while Kumar Sangakkara is at number three with 60 stumpings. Dinesh Karthik has 59 stumpings in his account and he is at number four in this list, while Mohammad Shahzad is at number five with 52 stumpings. No wicketkeeper has done 100 stumpings in T20 cricket before Kamran. Talking about international cricket, Dhoni has 123 stumpings in all formats and he is at the forefront of this list. At number two is Kumar Sangakkara with 99 stumpings.