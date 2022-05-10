Etna shakes the Giro, the words of the winner: “Success takes the pressure off the team”. And Van der Poel: “Now I’m aiming for the stages”
The happiest of all on the slopes of Etna is Lennard Kämna, winner of the stage: “It was a very hard day, especially the final climb. I thought it was gone when Lopez was signaled at 30”. ‘I resumed maybe there was an unspoken agreement, a stage for me and the Pink jersey for him. I’m happy to have won a stage, it takes away a lot of pressure from the team too “.
Perez, a pink dream
“I worked hard all day to get the Pink jersey. I attacked in the hardest part of the climb but Kamna managed to return at minus 3 – the first words of the new leader Juan Pedro Lopez Perez -. I tried to fight for success. but it was really difficult to win. I’m delighted to be in the squad, I don’t know how long I’ll keep it, but I’ll enjoy it. ”
Van der Poel, new goals
At the finish almost 23 ‘late, the now former pink jersey Mathieu Van der Poel appears tried by the stage of Etna, but the same gives a comment: “Now the goal is to win other stages. The Ciclamino jersey? I think, if I remain among the candidates for the final victory of the points classification even last week, then the situation changes “. The sprints will restart tomorrow with Catania-Messina, but Van der Poel will no longer have the task of launching Jakub Mareczko, the Alpecin-Fenix sprinter who retired today.
