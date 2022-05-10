Etna shakes the Giro, the words of the winner: “Success takes the pressure off the team”. And Van der Poel: “Now I’m aiming for the stages”

The happiest of all on the slopes of Etna is Lennard Kämna, winner of the stage: “It was a very hard day, especially the final climb. I thought it was gone when Lopez was signaled at 30”. ‘I resumed maybe there was an unspoken agreement, a stage for me and the Pink jersey for him. I’m happy to have won a stage, it takes away a lot of pressure from the team too “.

Perez, a pink dream – “I worked hard all day to get the Pink jersey. I attacked in the hardest part of the climb but Kamna managed to return at minus 3 – the first words of the new leader Juan Pedro Lopez Perez -. I tried to fight for success. but it was really difficult to win. I’m delighted to be in the squad, I don’t know how long I’ll keep it, but I’ll enjoy it. ” See also Nadia Delago, training with her sister Nicol, cycling, climbing, cooking and ... Mika

Van der Poel, new goals – At the finish almost 23 ‘late, the now former pink jersey Mathieu Van der Poel appears tried by the stage of Etna, but the same gives a comment: “Now the goal is to win other stages. The Ciclamino jersey? I think, if I remain among the candidates for the final victory of the points classification even last week, then the situation changes “. The sprints will restart tomorrow with Catania-Messina, but Van der Poel will no longer have the task of launching Jakub Mareczko, the Alpecin-Fenix ​​sprinter who retired today.

May 10 – 18:42

