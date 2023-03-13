Swimmer Tes Schouten and swimmers Arno Kamminga and Kenzo Simons have met the limits for participation in next year’s Olympic Games in Paris at the Mediterranean Open Meeting in Marseille.

The 22-year-old Schouten was the first to be successful in the 100-meter breaststroke. She won in 1:06.65. This kept her below the international requirement (1:06.79). Kamminga and Simons then followed suit. Kamminga fell short of the required limit (2:09.68) in the 200-meter breaststroke with 2:09.47. Simons recorded a time of 21.78 in the 50 meters. The limit is set at 21.96.

Schouten is the holder of the Dutch record at the 100th school with 1:06.09. At the World Championship short course in Melbourne at the end of last year, the breaststroke specialist took silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters. Schouten was then unable to train for two months due to physical problems, but in Marseille she showed that she was back. "The medical team of the KNZB has done top work in her recovery," says national coach Mark Faber. "She is again competing at the top level, as it turns out."

Kamminga was also satisfied. ,,It was a good 200 for the first time in a year. I saw the performance of Tes and Kenzo and of course I couldn’t stay behind”, said the silver medalist at the Games in Tokyo in this discipline.

Simons was particularly pleased with his performance in the final. “Oddly enough, the race in the series was the toughest. In the final I had my best performance”, said the 21-year-old Amsterdammer. “I hope to make progress again at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet at the beginning of April.”

A maximum of two swimmers per country may compete in the individual events at next year’s Games.