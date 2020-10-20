Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate for the post of Vice President in the US, has said that rain, sunshine or democracy does not wait for anyone. A video of Harris is going viral on social media in which she is seen dancing in the rain while addressing voters in Florida.

Harris’s mother was from India and father was from Jamaica. Harris made history last August when the Democratic Party announced him as its candidate for Vice President. She is the first black and the first Asian-American woman to have been elected a vice-presidential candidate by a major political party in the US.

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 – Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

Harris (55) danced with an umbrella in the rain in Jacksonville, Florida, tweeting a picture of himself, writing, “Rain or sunshine, democracy doesn’t wait for anyone.” Which he stopped after two of his employees were infected with Kovid-19. Harris campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday.