Five years after its cancellation, scalebound is still remembered by many. This project began at PlatinumGames, with Hideki Kamiya as director, as an Xbox exclusive, but conflicts with development made this vision simply impossible to be a reality. However, this has not stopped those responsible for continue in talks with Phil Spencer to make scalebound revive.

In a recent conversation with IGN Japan, Atsushi Inaba, President of PlatinumGames, and Kamiya spoke openly about wanting to work with Xbox once again. to make scalebound yes it will be a reality in the future. This was what Inaba commented on it:

“Often in an interview you can hear a developer politely say, ‘Yeah, if we had the chance, we’d love to work on that again,’ but we don’t mean it that way. Both Kamiya and I are serious: we would love to work on Scalebound again. I would like to discuss it with Microsoft properly.”

For his part, these were Kamiya’s statements:

“I would like to appeal to Phil Spencer directly! Let’s do it, Phil!”

At the moment there is no response from Xbox or Phil Spencer about the wishes of these Japanese developers. After the game’s cancellation, Kamiya mentioned learning from his mistakes. However, this wish could be more complicated than you think.

Recall that it was revealed some time ago that IO Interactive, responsible for the Hitman series, are working on a new property for Xbox, and reports have mentioned that it is a medieval fantasy game with dragonsa description similar to the PlatinumGames proposal with scalebound.

So far, these are just wishes and nothing is certain. However, it is very likely that more than one person will be excited if scalebound revive. On related topics, PlatinumGames has a new strategy for future games.

Editor’s note:

I would like to see scalebound on Xbox. This looked like a high-quality project, which unfortunately turned out to be very demanding for everyone involved. If this title is revived, let’s hope both companies have learned a lesson about it.

Via: IGN