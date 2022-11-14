In the course of videogame history, several products have not been localized in the western and eastern markets. The reasons are many, ranging from a low forecast of success to a lack of money to be able to carry out a job of this magnitude. In 2022, however, the video game has expanded so much that several publishers can now afford to carry even products that are considered niche. The case of this review is just that, since NIS America has decided to translate the remastering of Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief.

An honorable thief

The work of Acquire it originally came out in 2006 how exclusive to PlayStation 2. A product that nowadays shows all its own limits Generation Sixth Generation Mid-budget Gaming Game, but which features some at the same time all its charm.

The story tells of Ebizo, a young boy with the dream of becoming a noble thief to give riches to the poor. In the first mission, however, he discovers that his allies are actually unscrupulous killers, capable even of taking the life of an innocent baby girl. Our protagonist then decides to escape and take the latter with him, so as to leave behind all those dreams shattered by harsh reality. A decade later, however, one mysterious disease it affects his protégé, something that forces Ebizo to return to his previous and illegal activity.

The incipit of the narration thus allows to give that incipit to the player to enter the routine proposed by the gameplay. The script is enjoyable, nothing terribly deep or complicated with even rather predictable plot twists. The player should therefore not expect something stratospheric, but an enjoyable experience with that typical Japanese exaggeration and taste. Unfortunately everything is shared with gods rather static and uninspired videos, even for the original release period. In this sense, certain scenes fail to express the best of them, especially with all the evolution that the entire sector has undergone to date.

In the classic style of NIS America, also in this review of Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief it must be noted that it is not present no written translation other than English. The language used is very simple, but this is still a limit for a possible interested user. A merit, however, goes to dubbing entirely in Japaneseof good quality as well as well contextualized given its setting linked to Edo period of Japan.

A job like many others

One of the peculiarities of the work of Acquire, however, lies within its gameplay. The game looks like a stealth open world, where Ebizo has to go around the city of Mikado with the aim of stealing as much as possible. His business consists of sneaking into the homes of the inhabitants, using all the skills he possesses in order not to be seen.

Unfortunately the foundation structure of experience is repetitive, because if learning stealth techniques is fun at first, the player will soon understand how to move in every single situation. Enemies are predictable in their movements, with no real changes between them except for specific clashes in certain events. The combat system is then too basic, so much so that users can easily avoid certain sections rather than tackle them. The only parts where the game manages to give something more are the boss fights, but even here not all of them are completely successful. However, an appreciable choice is the possibility to change the difficulty level at any time. This does not improve the defects previously described but, at the same time, allows greater accessibility.

During the adventure, one of the most important elements is it permanently bathinga building that is actually the center of thieving activities by Ebizo. The player is required to go through it several times to accept missions, heal, buy items, donate money, obtain and upgrade skills, unlock methods to hide further, obtain additional sacks, and much more. In short, a real one hub which further increases the feeling of routine of the whole experience. In all this it does not help little variety of missions availablewhich fall into the trap of having a continuous repetition of the mechanics and objectives.

A man for the people

Once the missions are completed, however, the player will be able to choose whether to exchange your loot for money or give it to the people. In this Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief review it is evident how to find the right balance of the two things is the best approach, able to increase both the reputation of Ebizo and allow the advancement within the story. The main purpose of Ebizo is to save a girl and the only way to do this is to buy the necessary from the shop. A game structure that, as for the rest of the production, is initially captivating but soon extremely repetitive.

Another plus is how the game world reacts to the actions performed by Ebizo. During the adventure it is not uncommon to observe some video showing citizens commenting on the actions of the mysterious new noble thief, or if our hero is discovered, a certain hatred towards him is clearly visible. An interesting but not very thorough mechanic, given that the cutscenes start to repeat themselves after a while. In all this we confirm the presence of alternative endingswhich increase that sense of curiosity and possible replayability.

Remastered edition

When analyzing a remastered, it is necessary to evaluate not only the product itself, but also the product itselfremastering operation made by Acquire. Unfortunately, the mediocre work carried out by the development team. The game has all those problems, graphical and structural limitations of its original version. We certainly appreciate the presence of high definition textures and the wide screen vision but, unfortunately, it is not enough. For better or for worse, the experience offered on current platforms is practically the original one, with all its strengths and weaknesses. The porting for Nintendo Switch, the version we tested, is well-made. During our test the work in question did not find any kind of bugs, glitches or frame rate drops, in an extremely enjoyable experience both in home and portable mode.