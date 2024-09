KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO and the developer Orange they announced that KAMITSUBAKI CITY REGENERATED will be available from February 20, 2025. It will be possible to purchase the title digitally on Nintendo Switch and PCinside we will find the localization in English and Japanese.

We leave you now with a new trailer of the game. Enjoy!

KAMITSUBAKI CITY REGENERATE – Trailer

Source: KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, Orange away Gematsu