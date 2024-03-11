Kamilla Cardoso, the senior center of South Carolina, who is one of the best American basketball players, was involved in a scandalous incident in the title game of the SEC Championship 79-72 over LSU.

Cardoso began a brutal fight on the court with one of his rivals, but everything ended badly: the judges decided to expel six players from the match.

strong fight

In the last quarter, Flau'jae Johnson from LSU pushed aside Ashlyn Watkins from South Carolina and with 2 minutes 08 seconds remaining.

Cardoso sent her to the floor, the reaction of the other players was immediate and a serious fight began between them.

Later, at the press conference, Cardoso spoke and apologized for what happened in that match.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies for my actions. during today's game,” Cardoso said in 'X'.

And I add: “My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I am deeply sorry for any upset or inconvenience this may have caused.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future.”

Kamilla Cardoso is the top scorer of her quintet and could be suspended for several games in the NCAA.

In the video it is seen that a fan who is at the event is Johnson's brother. He jumped over the scorer's table and onto the court.

Sports