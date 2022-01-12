NewsThe Pole Kamil E. (35) has played a much greater role in the murder of Peter R. de Vries than he has claimed so far. This is apparent from legible messages from the encrypted smartphone that was in the car in which driver Kamil E. and suspected gunman Delano G. (22) were arrested shortly after the murder.











The extensive chats show that the Pole played a key role in the execution of the murder on July 6. On behalf of an unknown, apparently murder broker, he pointed out to Delano G. where to shoot De Vries: near the parking garage in Lange Leidsedwarsstraat where he had parked his car. He also explained where De Vries would come from, made the escape plan and communicated with the unknown about the weapons.

New pieces

This is apparent from new documents that have been added to the file about the murder of De Vries, which was collected on 6 July around 7.30 pm. was shot on the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat and died on July 15. The decrypted message traffic from the Google Pixel-Blackberry found in the getaway car is particularly relevant in this regard.

According to the judicial authorities, that device was mainly in use by Kamil E. from the day before the murder, but on July 6, Delano G. took part fully in the message traffic with the unknown, who communicated in both Polish and Dutch – in both cases in slang.

The unknown is identified in the file with the code NN-*4229. He writes in the afternoon of July 6 that “he must do this” (contact Kamil E. and apparently supervise the murder) “or else he will lie under the green sod”. The tone in which the three communicate about (the attack on) De Vries is disconcerting. ‘Empty that thing on him’ and ‘don’t screw it up’, orders NN-*4229. Delano G., according to justice: ‘even though it’s hot there’ (busy, in the area) ‘I just do’ (..) ‘shit it’s going to see’.

NN-*4229 continues to emphasize that things must go well and that ‘the money is there’. Maybe Delano G. gets a little extra “if you do right.” NN-*4229: ‘Slam his head’. Delano G. ‘Jaman, kkk hard’. NN-*4229: ‘Few times’. Delano G.: ‘Ahahahah’.

If NN-*4229 continues to emphasize that the murder must succeed, according to detective Delano G., it is who writes: ‘Bro I shoot that kk thing all the way through her kk body, that dirty kk whore, head everything leaves him there like a slut behind’ (..) ‘I love this’. At 4.58 pm NN-*4229 sends two photos of Peter R. de Vries in two different television broadcasts to the device that Delano G. is using at that time. “You must have this dog,” he writes. At 6.37 pm NN-*4229 sends a fresh photo of a television screen on which Peter R. de Vries then broadcasts live RTL Boulevard is visible. According to justice, NN-*4229 writes to Delano G.: ‘Tell that Pole he’s there, that’s what it looks like. You have to follow him from the Mac (McDonald’s).

‘Right through their head and body’

At 6.59 pm, half an hour before the shelling, Delano G gets out of the car. Kamil E. stays behind and informs NN-*4229 in Polish that he ‘showed everything’ to Delano G. on foot. This corresponds to camera images showing how the two walk through the Leidsebuurt, also past the rear exit of the studio of RTL Boulevard where De Vries will come out just before half past seven. Kamil E. will drive around again near the later murder site, he writes.

Immediately after the murder, Delano G., still according to justice, is back in the getaway car, and euphorically describes to NN-*4229 how the murder was successful. ‘Bro, ahahahah (..) right through their head and body (..) really, succeeded (..) he is dead (..) kk dead’.

Delano G. asks NN-*4229 to take care of his family when things go wrong. He repeats that De Vries is ‘sleeping’ and that ‘that bullet went straight through her head’. He continues: ‘Everything spurted (..) that blood (..) everyone screamed (..) he didn’t move anymore (..) was very busy’.

Message traffic continues to show how clumsy the attack was prepared.

NN-*4229 demands that Kamil E. and Delano G. set fire to the getaway car and throw away the license plates and the murder weapon, but it appears that he has not yet arranged a second car in which the men can transfer (“I’m going to fix the car”) . Kamil E. and Delano G. have no idea what to do after setting the car on fire, so they drive on. The option that a woman comes to pick up the two is out of the question, because, according to Delano G., she is with a child who is already sleeping. It appears that no suitable shelter has been arranged yet. In haste people think of Utrecht or an address in Rotterdam where Poles reside.

Chaos

The communication ends in chaos. NN-*4229 keeps repeating that Kamil E. and Delano G. should stop the car, set fire to it and continue walking. Delano G. answers that it is ‘badly organized’ and that he ‘has no duku (money), nothing’.

At 7:59 PM, Kamil E. and Delano G. realize that the police are following them. NN-*4229 wants ‘The Pool’ to break his smartphone and swallow the SIM card. ‘Load the big one’, NN-*4229 also writes, apparently referring to the submachine gun, but Delano G. is mainly afraid that the police will shoot.

Then the conversation ends and the two are arrested. Until now, Kamil E. has always stated that he brought an unknown person to an unclear job for 100 euros, and that he knew nothing about the plan for the murder of De Vries. He has also consistently denied that he explored the Leidsebuurt on different days around the time when De Vries was a guest at RTL Boulevard. The judiciary has now also seen additional evidence for this.

Peter R. de Vries was most likely murdered because he was the confidant of key witness Nabil B., whose innocent brother Reduan and lawyer Derk Wiersum had also been murdered.