07/08/2023 – 7:16 pm

Two women were injured after a part of a toy known as “kamikaze” came loose and hit them on the night of this Friday, 7th, at an amusement park in Praia do Itararé, in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. The victims were rescued by the Fire Department and sent to a hospital in the region.

The women are 27 and 53 years old and were walking around the place when the piece came loose from the kamikaze. Videos of the moment posted on social media show the toy working at the time of the accident, when a decorative star-shaped part comes loose and hits one of the victims.

People who were present at the scene at the time of the accident commented on social media that one of the victims was unconscious after being hit by the piece, as you can see in the published images.

In a note, the City Hall of São Vicente states that the park has an operating permit, up-to-date documentation and a safety report for the toys. After the accident, the site was interdicted in a preventive way so that the equipment could be submitted to a new inspection.

The Quadrilha Festival and the food court will continue to operate at Arena do Itararé. According to the City Hall, the toys can be reopened after this new inspection and issuance of a new report that they are safe.

The Secretariat of Public Security informs that the case was registered as an “accidental fall”. A representative of C&C Festas e Eventos LTDA., the company responsible for the park, accompanied the two victims to the hospital. Their health status, however, was not informed.























