Governor Anokhin: Air defense shot down nine kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Smolensk region

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attempted to attack a military facility in the Smolensk region. This reported Governor of the region Vasily Anokhin in his Telegram channel.

He said that air defense (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) systems shot down nine drones over the Pochinkovsky district. According to preliminary data, no residents were injured and no damage was recorded. “All operational services are working at the scene,” wrote the head of the region.