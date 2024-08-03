At least 32 people have been killed and 63 others injured in an attack by the jihadist group Al Shabaab on the popular Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia, one of the most popular spots for tourists and diplomats in the Somali capital, and the scene of some of the group’s deadliest attacks in recent years.

The attack began around 7.30pm yesterday, when One of the attackers blew himself up in front of the Beach View Hotelin the midst of a crowd of people. Five other members of the commando then opened fire on the hotel guests.

A few minutes later, terrorists and Somali security forces began a firefight in the hotel that lasted for hours and ended with the death of all attackersas confirmed by security sources to Somalia’s official Sonna news agency. Police also confirmed that a car bomb parked near the site of the attack was defused. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released by media close to the group.