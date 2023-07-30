Dozens of corpses, blood everywhere, many injured, some in very serious condition, cries of pain and panic in the smoke: this is the apocalyptic scene that occurred inside the tent, half collapsed, where a suicide bomber blew himself up during a political rally in tribal northwest Pakistan.

An unclaimed attack but over which the shadow of Isis stretches, which has already hit the Islamic workers’ party Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (Jui-F), the largest political-religious party in the country in the past who is part of the government coalition in Islamabad and who was holding an electoral rally in Kahar, in the Bajaur district, in view of the autumn general elections.

The provisional toll is 75 dead and over 150 injured, which have undermined the local health facilities in the autonomous tribal province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which borders Afghanistan, overloaded with emergencies. The seriousness of the conditions of many of the injured, the local authorities say, raises fears that the toll will worsen further.

“It was a suicide bombing and the suicide bomber blew himself up near the stage,” said the provincial health minister. “The tent collapsed on one side, trapping people who were trying to flee,” testified Abdullah, who worked to provide first aid to the injured.

Sabeeh, a 24-year-old local Jui-F supporter who had his arm broken by the blast, told AFP by telephone: ‘I found myself next to someone who had lost all limbs. The air was filled with the smell of burnt human flesh.’

The Taliban government in Kabul condemned the attack: “Our deepest condolences to the affected families,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, stressing that “these crimes are not justified in any way.”

And although there is still no claim, the precedents convey suspicions about the Islamic State of the province of Khorasan (Iskp), an Isis affiliation that operates between Afghanistan, where it is at war against the Taliban government, which it considers compromises with the West and not quite orthodox, and in northwest Pakistan, where he fights the state and the government and the forces that support it.

Among these, there is also the Jui-F, by Fazlur Rehman, who began his career as a charismatic religious leader and has been accused by the most fundamentalists of having compromised himself with ‘politics’ and of having made pragmatic alliances with secular formations, both to the right than to the left.

Jui-F, popular among workers and peasants, boasts a mobilization capacity like few other parties and operates a vast network of madrassas in north and west Pakistan.

Isis, or Iskp, in Pakistan is also trying to compete with the Pakistani Taliban of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Ttp), which for twenty years has been waging a war without quarter against the military and the forces of order, especially in the areas tribals close to Afghanistan, with the cover of Kabul – according to Islamabad -, which however has always denied any involvement.