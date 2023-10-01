Rocket launcher in the explosion zone





Terrorist attack on Ankara: a suicide bomber died after blowing himself up near the Ministry of the Interior.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made this known, adding that another “terrorist” involved in the attack, this morning at 9.30 local time, was killed.

Turkish media have released a photograph of a rocket launcher on the ground in the area where the explosion occurred, near the headquarters of other ministries and also the Turkish Parliament which today plans to reopen after the summer break. “One of the terrorists blew himself up while the other was neutralized“, added the minister, making it known that two police officers were slightly injured.



THE VIDEO OF THE ATTACK IN ANKARA



