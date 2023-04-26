Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexander Gardens in February 2023. © Pavel Bednyakov/AFP

Vladimir Putin was supposedly killed with the help of a drone and tons of explosives. Behind it is apparently a Ukrainian activist.

Moscow – Since the start of the Ukraine war, there have been repeated reports of unsuccessful assassination attempts on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But Vladimir Putin, possibly also thanks to his personal isolation, seems to have been spared coordinated attacks so far – until now.

According to explosive information, Ukraine tried to kill the Russian president with a UJ-22 kamikaze drone. This is from a report by Picture– Newspaper out. Accordingly, a drone left for an industrial complex near Moscow last Sunday (April 23) because the Ukrainian secret service suspected Putin there.

Assassination attempt on Putin fails: Ukrainian activist claims 17 kilos of explosives were supposed to kill the Kremlin boss

However, the alleged assassination attempt failed: the drone crashed about 20 kilometers from its target. The independent Russian news portal Mash.ru published photos that are said to show the crashed drone. In the meantime, pictures of a destroyed aircraft are also circulating on social networks.

Planned assassination attempt by Ukraine on Putin: “A slap in the face for the Russian dictator”

In conversation with the Picture Eastern Europe expert Sergei Sumlenny said that such an undertaking against Vladimir Putin was “an almost impossible action”. But the mere fact that the drone was able to penetrate so far was “a slap in the face for the Russian dictator”.

Whether Kiev is actually behind the action remains uncertain. However, the Ukrainian activist Yuri Romanenko has claimed responsibility for the alleged attack. “Last week our intelligence officers received information about Putin’s trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. Accordingly, our kamikaze drone took off, which flew through all air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park,” the letter of confession reads.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Planned attack on Putin: Drone allegedly loaded with 17 kilograms of explosives

The fact is that a visit to Rudnevo was actually on Putin’s agenda. His correspondent Pavel Zarubin said on Sunday morning that the President was planning a “visit to an industrial park in Moscow.” However, it was not specified when exactly this should take place – it is therefore possible that Putin would not have been there at all even if the attack had been successful.

After all, the UJ-22 did not land in Rudnevo, but crashed near the village of Voroskogo. Loud Picture pictures show 30 C4 explosive blocks with a total weight of 17 kilograms. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then said on Monday (April 24) that Putin had plenty to do in the Kremlin and was not planning any “major public events”.

Yuri Romanenko, who is said to have close ties to the Ukrainian secret service, is nevertheless confident of victory: “Putin, we are getting closer and closer to you,” the activist wrote in his letter of confession. (nak)