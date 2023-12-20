DThe succession to the top management of the world's largest chemical company has been settled, but many questions remain. According to the company, the new CEO of BASF will be Markus Kamieth, a 53-year-old doctor of chemistry. His board colleague Melanie Maas-Brunner, who was also considered a possible boss for a long time, is leaving the group at the end of January. This means that BASF is losing the second of two female board members in less than a year. In February, Saori Dubourg threw in the towel without giving any reasons.

According to Supervisory Board Chairman Kurt Bock, the departure is not a direct result of the board's decision. We regret Maas-Brunner's “desire, which has matured over a long period of time, to dedicate herself to new professional challenges” and would like to thank her “heartily for her achievements”. As she explained on the Linkedin network, the 55-year-old manager made the decision “a few months ago” not to extend her contract and to reorient herself professionally – after almost 27 years with the company.



Taking over: Markus Kamieth

Image: dpa



The jerky change of board fits into the picture of a highly insecure company. Like the entire chemical industry, BASF is undergoing the biggest transformation in decades: the sharp rise in gas prices due to the war, the planned billion-dollar conversion of production towards climate neutrality and, last but not least, the question of what will happen next with the new major site in China, which is by far the largest chemical market the world, unsettling the more than 120,000 employees and putting a strain on the share price.

Since outgoing CEO Martin Brudermüller took office, BASF's stock market value has almost halved. It was only in February that the company launched an austerity program that resulted in the loss of 2,600 jobs. The recently announced legal independence of business units has alarmed the union and even raised fears of a split.

Brudermüller has never shied away from controversy. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, he warned of the significant consequences of a gas embargo and did not rule out mass layoffs in Germany. BASF is the largest industrial gas consumer in Germany. Critics accused Brudermüller of scaremongering. He himself says today that without his warning there would have been no understanding in politics and things would have been worse.







A few days ago he admitted that he would have liked a better time for his departure, but as promised he was handing over BASF in a better structure. Brudermüller is leaving the group after the general meeting on April 25th and moving to the top of the supervisory board of Mercedes-Benz. It remains to be seen whether, like his predecessors, he will aspire to become chairman of the BASF supervisory board after the mandatory two-year cooling-off period.



Goes: Melanie Maas-Brunner

:



Image: BASF



His successor Markus Kamieth has supported the strategy so far, so he is unlikely to initiate a fundamental change. In any case, he is unlikely to make any compromises on the controversial new interconnection site in southern China, which costs up to ten billion euros, simply because he has been driving the construction forward himself as Asia board member for three years.

Kamieth is a typical BASF product: since completing his doctorate in the company, trained on the staff of a board of directors, deployed globally, he knows the company inside out. He worked in America and Asia for a long time and also managed the integration of large acquisitions. Since 2020, he has been based in Hong Kong as Asia Board Member.







However, the new CEO has so far barely been present at the company headquarters in Ludwigshafen. Maas-Brunner was previously responsible for relations with unions and the works council. During the renovation, it will be particularly important to take the workforce with you.

Like his mentor Brudermüller, Kamieth is also convinced of the business opportunities in Asia. Even about the long Corona period – during which he had to spend two weeks at a time in the quarantine hotel without going out – he showed no doubts. The fact that construction in the Guangdong industrial region is progressing without major problems, despite Corona and the deteriorating political climate, may have been an advantage for him in the race for BASF chairmanship.

In his role as Asia boss, Kamieth also maintained initial contacts with federal politics on the India trip with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), a task that is of central importance as CEO in view of the energy transition. Relations with the government have so far been managed by Brudermüller and Labor Director Maas-Brunner.

As much as many beliefs are similar, Brudermüller and Kamieth are just as different in appearance and tone. Unlike his predecessor, the new BASF boss is not a loudspeaker, but rather a “conspicuously inconspicuous one”, reserved and considered. He does post publicly: Too few people in Germany and Europe have understood that a successful and climate-neutral future is not being regulated or debated. It must be researched, invented and developed. In personal conversation, however, he stands out above all as a listener and observer, not as a mission-conscious person.

The newcomer at the top of BASF is also reserved in his private life: he is married and has no children, he finds relaxation by mountain biking, and as a student he looked after the ice hockey goal in Herne. Markus Kamieth was born in Dinslaken, studied in Essen, and received his doctorate there: with the top grade summa cum laude.