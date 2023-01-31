With videoThe Netherlands has too many international students, says a majority of the House of Representatives. Minister Dijkgraaf will therefore limit the number of new students on English-taught programmes. He also comes with other measures. But not all universities are waiting for a maximum number of students.



Walter Peer



31 Jan. 2023

At the moment, universities are only allowed to use a numerus fixus if they are temporarily overwhelmed by a high influx of students. This buys them time to ensure that they can handle the influx. Dijkgraaf is not thinking of a temporary, but a long-term measure to reduce the influx. So the rules need to be adjusted accordingly.

The minister expects the plans to be ready in March and therefore does not want to go into details during the debate on the subject on Tuesday.

Nozzles out

The numbers of international students in the Netherlands are out of control, MPs say. According to figures from Statistics Netherlands, 115,000 international students will be enrolled in Dutch higher education in 2022. This is 3.5 times as many as in 2006, when there were 33,000. GroenLinks MP Lisa Westerveld also sees this. "You can see that Dutch universities of applied sciences and universities have grown enormously in student numbers. Both more Dutch students and a lot of foreign students."

That brings problems. SP Member of Parliament Peter Kwint: ,,You now see that up to 60 percent of bachelor’s programs are taught in English at universities of applied sciences and universities. That is bad for the accessibility of students who speak less English.” The workload for teachers is also too high, and there are huge problems with housing. Kwint: ,,There are far too few student rooms. The quality is bad. They often end up in a moldy pen of 700 euros a month.”

Students in a lecture hall of the Erasmus University. © ANP



International character

The House has already asked Minister Dijkgraaf (Higher Education) to look at a quota. However, this does not solve all the problems, because some universities are not interested in this at all.

The university in Maastricht, for example, has a distinctly international character. "In Limburg, the presence of international talent is not only logical in a region where three national borders meet, but also a condition for a full and strong range of education," says a spokesperson.

The universities demand a nuanced approach. Westerveld also argues in favor of this: ,,As institutions you should not want to compete, not about Dutch students or about foreign students. I hope that the minister will make good agreements about this.”





A solution must therefore be much more targeted, agrees VVD member Hatte van der Woude. ,,For example, we have to look at which student streams are good for our country, and which are not. We have far too few people in technical training. We really need these students. But hundreds of German psychologists? Maybe not that one.” She wants to give the institutions the tools to deal with numbers of international students, but to keep the initiative with the institutions. See also Moderna's corona vaccine: A vaccine for the little ones

According to Kwint (SP) and Westerveld (GroenLinks), the main focus should be on subsidizing training institutes. A university or college gets more money if they take on more students. This makes it profitable to recruit more international students, because that means more income. “We have to change the funding of institutions,” says Kwint. “They should be less dependent on numbers.” Westerveld sees that too. “We have to get rid of that.”

